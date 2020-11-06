Sections
‘Preventing a CATastrophe’: Man uses mini cones to ensure feline’s safety. Watch

“That is such a Dad thing to do. Love it,” said a Redditor while commenting on the post.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 00:32 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the cat in question. (Screengrab)

Have you ever seen the videos which capture random acts of kindness? Those are the clips which may fill people’s hearts with a warm feeling. It also may make them happy. Case in point, this video which captures what a man did for a cat sitting in the middle of a road.

Though old, the video has again created a stir among people after being shared on Reddit two days ago. The clip shows the feline sitting in the middle of a road as few kids ride their scooters nearby. Within moments, a man comes holding a few mini cones and does this to ensure that the cat stays safe.

Preventing a CATastrophe from r/HumansBeingBros

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 1.2 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered several upvotes. People had a lot to say about the scene that unfolded in the video. Many were fascinated by the cat being absolutely unbothered.

“I want to be as unbothered with life as this cat is,” shared a Redditor. “Cat is a Zen master in disguise. We can learn so much from them,” said another. We are not saying that is the case but could it be? “He’s like ‘ah here’s the puny human again’,” joked a third. “That is such a Dad thing to do. Love it,” said a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Deer with head stuck in plastic pumpkin helped by animal control officers. Watch

