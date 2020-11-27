Sections
Priced at over Rs 50 crore, Italian brand launches ‘world’s most expensive’ bag embellished with diamonds and rare gems. Watch

The Italian luxury brand Boarini Milanesi took to Instagram to share a video showcasing the bag.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 22:35 IST

By Trisha Sengupta,

The image shows the bag created by Italian luxury brand Boarini Milanesi. (Instagram/@boarinimilanesi)

Do you remember ‘Bagwati’? Yes, the iconic handbag from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara that became a source of hilarious discussions among people. Turns out, there is a real-life ‘Bagwati’ and it is priced at over Rs 50 crore. Launched by Italian luxury brand Boarini Milanesi, a video of the bag has now created a stir among people.

The brand took to Instagram to share about the handbag. They wrote that it is priced at “6 million euros”, which when converted to Indian currency is nearly Rs 53 crore.

The caption also explains that the ‘most expensive’ bag of the world is launched to protect the seas that are “increasingly threatened by non-biodegradable plastics.”

“800 thousand euros of the proceeds will be donated to cleaning the seas,” the brand wrote and concluded the post.



The bad is crafted using semi-shiny alligator skin, reports Daily Mail. Besides, it is adorned with 10 white gold butterflies which are also decorated with diamonds and rare gems.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the post has received several comments from people. There were a few who expressed their surprise. Most, however, were not happy and didn’t hold back while expressing their views.

“Raising awareness about ocean pollution by making alligator skin bags, could there be more hypocrisy!” wrote an Instagram user. “Hypocrisy at its peak,” shared another. “What????! This is completely stupid...how killing an animal will help to increase ocean pollution awareness!!?? Nice intention but please find a better way if you actually care about it,” said a third.

“Hypocrisy is ashamed of this hypocrisy of spreading awareness about ocean pollution while skinning the animal which lives in it,” commented a fourth.

