Priest raises hand to bless kid, she gives him a high five. Watch adorably funny video

This act of innocence has now won people over. There is a possibility that it will steal your heart too.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 11:40 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the priest blessing the kid. (Screengrab)

Every now and then, we come across videos which are so wholesome that they leave us with a smile. This video of a kid giving a high five to a priest perfectly describes the category.

The video, which is now going all kinds of viral, shows a little girl standing with a woman in front of a priest. As he raises his hand to bless the little one, she stands on her toes and gives him a high five. What makes the clip even more heartening is the priest’s efforts to control his laughter.

Check out this video shared on Reddit by a user of the platform:



Hi 5 from r/funny

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 1.2 lakh upvotes and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop commenting on the adorableness of the video. Many also wrote how it left them giggling hard.

“So adorable and his reaction was great!” wrote a Redditor. As for this individual, they recollected a similar incident from their childhood. “Relatable. When I was younger the priest was telling the story of the prodigal son, and just happened to be walking over to where I was sat at the end of the pew. He throws his arms wide open and talks about how the father in the story welcomed home him son, and little me thought “Oh, Father wants a hug!” so I jump up and give him a big hug,” they wrote.

“Bless you precious child and may you never change,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the video?

