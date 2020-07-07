Sections
Home / It's Viral / Primate feeds lion cub using bottle. ‘Heart = melted,’ says Twitter

Primate feeds lion cub using bottle. ‘Heart = melted,’ says Twitter

“Lovely, it is so cute,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 19:19 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the primate feeding the lion cub. (Screengrab)

Primates, who share similar genetic mark-up with humans, are often seen exhibiting behaviours not unlike our own. This video, recently shared on Twitter, showcases that perfectly.

Though unknown when or where the video was captured, it has now left people amazed after being tweeted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. The clip shows something simple yet heartwarming. It shows a primate feeding, what appears to be milk, a lion cub using a bottle. What makes the video even more delightful to watch is the kiss that the primate places on the cub’s head towards the end.

With over 31,000 views and close to 3,900 likes, the video has now left many impressed. It has also promoted people to write that the video is undeniably cute. There were some who also wrote, “We humans don’t deserve animals” to showcase their expressions.

“Heart = melted,” wrote a Twitter user and many seconded the expression. “Lovely, it is so cute,” commented another. “One baby feeding another,” tweeted a third. “It just occurred to me... We humans also adopt and raise babies of different species. Think of dogs. We usually bring them home when they’re puppies, not adults,” wrote another and it is indeed a point to ponder on.



“Aww… the kiss,” wrote a Twitter user. Did that gesture of the primate melt your heart in puddle too?

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Veteran filmmaker Harish Shah dies at 76 of throat cancer
Jul 07, 2020 20:38 IST
ARAI, COEP extend MoU for MTech in Automotive Technology
Jul 07, 2020 20:35 IST
Best message I’ve received: Stokes elated with Joe Root’s words
Jul 07, 2020 20:34 IST
Sales dipping after end of odd-even rule, say Chandigarh shopkeepers
Jul 07, 2020 20:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.