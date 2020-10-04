Sections
Prince George and siblings quiz David Attenborough about wildlife. Watch

7-year-old George, 5-year-old Charlotte and 2-year old Louis, whose voices are rarely heard in public, asked the 94-year-old broadcaster questions about the natural world.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 09:10 IST

By Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, London

The image shows David Attenborough with the young royals. (Instagram/@kensingtonroyal)

Britain’s Prince George, third-in-line to the throne, and his younger sister and brother appeared in rare video footage on Saturday, asking David Attenborough questions about extinction, spiders and the naturalist’s favourite animals.

Seven-year-old George, five-year-old Charlotte and two-year old Louis, whose voices are rarely heard in public, asked the 94-year-old broadcaster questions about the natural world in footage recorded at Kensington Palace last month.

The three children seem set to follow their father, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, and their grandfather, Prince Charles, in pursuing environmental causes.

Pictured in a red school polo shirt, George says: “Hello David Attenborough, what animal do you think will become extinct next?”, while his sister Charlotte, in a grey school dress, reveals she likes spiders. “Do you like spiders too?,” she asks. Louis asks: “What animal do you like?”



Take a look at the video shared official Instagram account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge:

Last month, Attenborough was pictured in the gardens of Kensington Palace after joining the young family to watch an outdoor screening of his film “David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet.”

To celebrate that occasion, the naturalist gave George a fossilised shark tooth but the gift sparked controversy when Malta, where Attenborough discovered the fossil, initially asked for it to be returned before saying the prince could keep it.

Also Read | David Attenborough gifts fossilised tooth of giant shark to 7-year-old Prince George

