Sections
Home / It's Viral / Private jet, at Rs 1.6 lakh per seat, to fly six pets from Delhi to Mumbai

Private jet, at Rs 1.6 lakh per seat, to fly six pets from Delhi to Mumbai

The jet will fly pets that were stranded in Delhi when the lockdown was announced back to Mumbai.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 13:16 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Four pets, including two Shih Tzus, a Golden Retriever and a Lady Pheasant bird are booked on the jet.

A few pets in Delhi will soon be reunited with their owners in Mumbai. A private jet is set to fly six pets that were stranded in Delhi when the lockdown was announced back to Mumbai. Deepika Singh, a 25-year-old cyber security researcher in Mumbai set the ball rolling for this plan, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Singh came up with the idea of an all-pet flight while making arrangements to fly back some of her relatives from Delhi who refused to travel with pets. “Some people wanted to travel with their pets but when the others refused, I decided to arrange for another jet,” Singh told ThePrint.

Singh eventually contacted Accretion Aviation and set the plan in motion for an all-pet private jet.

“The cost per seat stands at Rs 1.6 lakh which is already a little steep and if we do not find six passengers it will be even costlier,” Singh told Mumbai Mirror. Two more pet passengers are needed since four pets, including two Shih Tzus, a Golden Retriever and a Lady Pheasant bird are already set to fly on the jet.



The pets will reportedly be accompanied by handlers and necessary precautions and screenings will also take place. The journey is set to take place in mid-June.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ayushmann Khurrana posts fan art of himself as Joker, see it here
Jun 06, 2020 13:32 IST
Pak court issues notice to Imran Khan in Shahbaz’s defamation case
Jun 06, 2020 13:30 IST
No hospital can turn away suspect Covid-19 patient: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Jun 06, 2020 13:28 IST
Minneapolis, California move to end police neck restraints
Jun 06, 2020 13:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.