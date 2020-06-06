Private jet, at Rs 1.6 lakh per seat, to fly six pets from Delhi to Mumbai

Four pets, including two Shih Tzus, a Golden Retriever and a Lady Pheasant bird are booked on the jet.

A few pets in Delhi will soon be reunited with their owners in Mumbai. A private jet is set to fly six pets that were stranded in Delhi when the lockdown was announced back to Mumbai. Deepika Singh, a 25-year-old cyber security researcher in Mumbai set the ball rolling for this plan, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Singh came up with the idea of an all-pet flight while making arrangements to fly back some of her relatives from Delhi who refused to travel with pets. “Some people wanted to travel with their pets but when the others refused, I decided to arrange for another jet,” Singh told ThePrint.

Singh eventually contacted Accretion Aviation and set the plan in motion for an all-pet private jet.

“The cost per seat stands at Rs 1.6 lakh which is already a little steep and if we do not find six passengers it will be even costlier,” Singh told Mumbai Mirror. Two more pet passengers are needed since four pets, including two Shih Tzus, a Golden Retriever and a Lady Pheasant bird are already set to fly on the jet.

The pets will reportedly be accompanied by handlers and necessary precautions and screenings will also take place. The journey is set to take place in mid-June.