Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Professional beekeeper explains what she does if a colony doesn’t have a queen bee. Watch

Professional beekeeper explains what she does if a colony doesn’t have a queen bee. Watch

Professional Beekeeper, Erika Thompson shared this recording on her official Instagram account.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 18:00 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a colony of bees. (Instagram/@texasbeeworks)

Professional Beekeeper, Erika Thompson from Texas Beeworks has been educating and entertaining netizens, all at once, with interesting short videos that document her work life. Though she doesn’t wear a cape, a ‘bee signal’ is all this hero needs to come and carefully remove colonies of the flying insect from compost bins at various locations. However, Thompson’s most recent video doesn’t show her on another rescue mission. It shows what she does if a colony of bees doesn’t have a queen.

Thompson shared this recording from her official Instagram account on September 26. The caption of the clip details what is about to be shown. It reads, “If a colony doesn’t have a queen bee, I can either give them female eggs from another colony so they can make their own queen, or I can expedite the process by introducing a mated adult queen to the colony like I did here”. The text further goes on to say, “This colony had been queenless for a while and was eager to accept a new queen”.

Check out Thompson’s explanation and what happens when she introduces a new queen to this colony:



Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this recording has received a whole lot of love. The post currently has almost 72,500 likes and many appreciative comments. Unsurprisingly, these numbers are steadily rising.



Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “This is fascinating!” and we cannot say we disagree.

Another individual wrote, “Learn something new every day”. “Amazing bees!” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the share?

Also Read | Fascinating video shows beekeeper removing colony of bees from a compost bin safely, leaves netizens in awe

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
Sep 27, 2020 18:30 IST
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Sep 27, 2020 16:59 IST
Covid-19 reinfection cases under investigation, says Hardh Vardhan
Sep 27, 2020 18:42 IST
A day after Fadnavis-Raut meeting, Sharad Pawar visits Uddhav Thackeray
Sep 27, 2020 18:54 IST

latest news

A day after Fadnavis-Raut meeting, Sharad Pawar visits Uddhav Thackeray
Sep 27, 2020 18:54 IST
Man shot dead in Jind
Sep 27, 2020 18:48 IST
China’s push to be a climate leader | HT Editorial
Sep 27, 2020 18:47 IST
Address farmers’ issues now | HT Editorial
Sep 27, 2020 18:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.