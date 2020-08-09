Professor Steve Butler tries on a mask with half of his face printed on it, his reaction is priceless. Watch

American mathematician and professor Steve Butler recently posted a hilarious video on his YouTube channel. The clip shows Butler trying on a mask that someone made using an old picture of his. The whole ordeal is as funny as it sounds.

Posted on Butler’s very own YouTube channel, where the Iowa State University professor usually uploads math-related videos, this recording is almost two minutes and thirty seconds long. “Steve Butler trying on the Steve Butler face mask,” reads the caption of the clip.

The recording shows Butler talking to the camera. “A couple of weeks ago I discovered that someone had gone and taken an old picture of me and took this part [the lower half of the face] and made a mask,” said the professor. He continued, “That got me wondering, what would it look like if Steve Butler wore the Steve Butler facemask?”.

Are you wondering the same? If so, then watch this video to find out:

This recording has created quite a buzz since its original posting on August 5. It currently has almost 65,000 views on YouTube and many positive comments. Additionally, it has been shared on the subreddit ‘made me smile’, where it has nearly 66,500 upvotes.

Here is what netizens had to say about this sweet video. One person wrote, “Two and a half minutes of watching Steve Butler laughing is two and a half minutes I will cherish forever”.

Another individual said, “I will re-watch this video when I need a pick me up. This made my day”. “This is just what I needed to cure my blues. Steve is such a gem,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this recording?

