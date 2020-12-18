Sections
Protective big sister Ella separates elephants engaged in a sparring match. Watch

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 22:00 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The sweet post prompted people to shared love-filled comments. (Instagram/@sheldricktrust)

Elephants are among the most revered animals species across the globe. They’re majestic, they’re friendly, and they’re known for showcasing empathy. Also, they form a very close bond with their family and are extremely protective of each other. There are several videos on the Internet which show this bond between the animals. This video of Ella and her reaction to two elephants engaged in a sparring match is a worthy inclusion to that category. Watching the clip shared on Instagram, which shows the extraordinary bond between the jumbos, may leave you thoroughly impressed.

The caption shared alongside the video explains that when “baby Mwitu decided to take on Emoli in a sparring match, 11-year-old Ella was quick to step in and separate the two.” The post goes on to describe that all three elephants are the offspring of orphans that the organisation “rescued, raised, and reintegrated back into the wild.”

Take a look at the video which may win you over and read the post that may leave you with a huge smile on your face.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has gathered more than 36,000 views. People were all too excited and expressed various reactions to show how they loved the clip.

“These wonderful creatures never cease to fascinate me,” wrote an Instgaram user. And, we wholeheartedly agree to that comment. “So wonderful to see their interactions with each other and their different personalities!!” expressed another. “Big sisters are very protective!!!” commented a third.

What do you think of Ella and her protective nature?

