Proud dad Varun Gandhi shares an adorable update about his daughter

BJP MP Varun Gandhi was every bit the doting and proud father when he shared an adorable picture of his daughter Anasuyaa. In a tweet posted earlier today, Gandhi shared a picture of Anasuyaa wearing a graduation hat and a huge smile on her face. Through the tweet, he shared how his daughter has graduated as the youngest in her class to the next grade.

“My daughter Anasuyaa graduates Year 1 today and heads to Year 2. She’s the youngest in her class,” wrote Gandhi in his tweet. Anasuyaa is five-year-old.

Posted some seven hours ago, the tweet has collected over 32,000 likes and more than 1,400 retweets - and counting. People have showered the tweet with lots of wonderful comments.

“Congratulations to Anasuyaa and to the proud father. God bless her with all the success,” wrote a Twitter user. “Congratulations little one have a fantastic future ahead,” wrote another not unlike several others.

Anasuyaa is Varun Gandhi and his wife Yamini’s only child. She is the granddaughter of BJP MP Maneka Gandhi.