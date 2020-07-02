Sections
Home / It's Viral / Pub decides to delay its opening because of this sweet reason. It may make you say ‘aww’

Pub decides to delay its opening because of this sweet reason. It may make you say ‘aww’

The Volunteer Tavern pub in Bristol decided to delay the opening of their business.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 15:29 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows some eggs inside a bird’s nest. (Instagram/@volunteertavern)

The UK government has announced an easing of the lockdown rules regarding the opening of businesses on July 4. However, the owner of The Volunteer Tavern pub in Bristol decided to delay the opening of his business after reportedly spotting something unusual – and absolutely sweet - in the place’s garden.

Turns out, he along with his stuff discovered that a bird is nesting in their garden, reports Bristol Post. In order to make sure that the bird isn’t disturbed till little chicks are hatched from the eggs it laid, the pub decided to wait. Now, if that isn’t a tale which makes you go “aww,” we don’t know what will.

“Earlier this year a bird made a nest up on the roof of the pub but sadly its eggs were attacked by a magpie a few days later,” said pub owner Peter Gibbs to Bristol Post. “Our garden is usually packed with people but as the pub’s been closed for the past three months, she must have thought it seemed like a very protected and peaceful area to build a new nest,” he added.

The pub also shared some images of the blue eggs in the bird’s nest on their official Instagram account. The pictures are mesmerising, to say the least:



Gibbs also added that he’ll wait for some days before reopening the pub.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expands Cabinet: Complete list of 28 new ministers
Jul 02, 2020 15:48 IST
At least 113 killed as Myanmar jade mine collapse buries workers
Jul 02, 2020 15:43 IST
Selection of 1,983 PTIs: Vigilance Bureau registers FIR against former Haryana SSC chairman, members
Jul 02, 2020 15:43 IST
WhatsApp Web gets dark mode support: How to enable it
Jul 02, 2020 15:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.