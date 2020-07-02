Pub decides to delay its opening because of this sweet reason. It may make you say ‘aww’

The UK government has announced an easing of the lockdown rules regarding the opening of businesses on July 4. However, the owner of The Volunteer Tavern pub in Bristol decided to delay the opening of his business after reportedly spotting something unusual – and absolutely sweet - in the place’s garden.

Turns out, he along with his stuff discovered that a bird is nesting in their garden, reports Bristol Post. In order to make sure that the bird isn’t disturbed till little chicks are hatched from the eggs it laid, the pub decided to wait. Now, if that isn’t a tale which makes you go “aww,” we don’t know what will.

“Earlier this year a bird made a nest up on the roof of the pub but sadly its eggs were attacked by a magpie a few days later,” said pub owner Peter Gibbs to Bristol Post. “Our garden is usually packed with people but as the pub’s been closed for the past three months, she must have thought it seemed like a very protected and peaceful area to build a new nest,” he added.

The pub also shared some images of the blue eggs in the bird’s nest on their official Instagram account. The pictures are mesmerising, to say the least:

Gibbs also added that he’ll wait for some days before reopening the pub.