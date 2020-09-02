Sections
PUBG among 118 mobile apps banned by India. People flood Twitter with reactions

People are rushing to Twitter to share how they feel about the ban on PUBG.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 18:42 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A Twitter user shared this reaction. (Twitter/@_sharif_ladka_)

In a huge development, the Indian government, on Wednesday, banned over 100 mobile applications including the popular game PUBG. Ever since the news broke out, people have flooded social media platforms with their reactions, especially to the ban on PUBG. Several people are rushing to Twitter to share how they feel about the ban of the game.

From expressing their feelings to sharing memes and jokes, the micro-blogging platform is flooded with posts. PUBG is also trending on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions shared on Twitter:

PUBG players right now:







How parents probably feel:



TikTokers to PUBG players:

When you’ve never played PUBG:

A total of 118 apps have been banned by the ministry of information and technology, according to an official statement. The move comes in the backdrop of tension between India and China in eastern Ladakh.

In June, the government had banned 59 Chinese apps including shopping site Shein and video sharing platform TikTok.

What is your reaction to PUBG ban?

Also Read | India bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok and Shein, Twitter reactions are epic

