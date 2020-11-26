Sections
Pug’s priceless expression after meeting human baby brother may melt your heart

The pug’s happy and proud expression may leave you gushing.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 13:34 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the meeting between the doggo and the baby. (Twitter@briannalhaynes)

Posts that feature doggos as well as human babies are an instant mood-lifter for many. And this post shared on Twitter is a wholesome and adorable addition to that category. The post showing the first meeting between a doggo and its human brother has left netizens gushing. You may also find it hard to hold back your awws after looking at the photo.

Shared by Twitter user Brianna, the post includes two pictures showing the first meeting of a newborn baby with his grandparents and their pet pug. But, the thing that has grabbed the attention of netizens is the pug’s happy expression.

Take a look at the adorable photos:

Shared on November 25, the post has garnered over 9.6 lakh likes along with more than 89,000 retweets. People dropped several hilarious comments regarding the picture. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the happy doggo, others found the encounter to be a wholesome one.

What are your thoughts on this cute post?

