Pune man gets mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 lakh, people have thoughts

Images of the man wearing a gold mask have sparked tons of comments among people.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 12:26 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pune, wearing a gold mask. (Twitter/ANI)

Amid the ongoing situation, wearing a mask is a necessity. From videos on how to a wear mask properly to images of designer pieces, the Internet is also filled with content related to this safety gear. Now, there is a new addition to that list and it has left people with thoughts.

Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district, came up with a mask that is made of a very different – and rather expensive – material. He got himself a mask made of gold – worth Rs 2.89 lakh.

ANI shared a few images of Kurade wearing the mask. “It’s a thin mask with minute holes so that there’s no difficulty in breathing. I’m not sure whether this mask will be effective,” he told the news agency.

Take a look at the images:



Since being shared, the tweet has collected over 1,300 likes and tons of comments. While some people wondered “why,” there were a few who took the help of memes to express themselves.

“It would have been very effective if there were no holes,” joked a Twitter user. This individual shared a meme from the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

“Spends 2.89 lakhs, says not sure if it is effective,” wrote a third. “Is this man for real?” asked another.

