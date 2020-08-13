Pune Police posts Friends inspired tweet to share this message

Sections
Not only is the message important, you may even feel like re-watching the show, or at least this episode.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 11:05 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Remember this episode of Friends? (Twitter/@PuneCityPolice)

“So no one told you life was gonna be this way” - this line from the Friends theme song I’ll Be There for You by The Rembrandts holds a whole new meaning today. And this tweet by Pune Police is a perfect reminder of that. The department posted a Friends related tweet to share an important message and chances are it’ll put a big smile on your face.

The Pune Police Twitter handle is known for sharing interesting tweets to drive home important messages. This one is no different. The post reminds people to stay at home as much as possible during the ongoing pandemic.

The tweet shows a part of a scene from the television show Friends in which Joey and Chandler refuse to move after getting a new TV and chairs.

“I’ll be there for you- in my home safe, so that I can protect me as well as you,” says the caption shared along with the little clip. The handle also used hashtags #RealFriendsStayIndoors and OnGuardAgainstCorona in their tweet. Take a look at the post below:



Days ago, Pune Police posted a tweet about a way to get ‘Insta’nt safety’. The post, yet another quirky one, aimed to create awareness among people.

Earlier the handle also shared an advisory on cyber security with the help of a Harry Potter-inspired post.

