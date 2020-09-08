Pune Police’s advisory post references classic Nirma jingle. Seen it yet?

“Washing powder Nirma, washing powder Nirma,” if rather than simply reading these words you hummed them in your head, then you probably have heard the classic Nirma ad jingle a whole lot while growing up. Now, get ready to remember Hema, Rekha, Jaya and Sushma once again, all because of a witty advisory post by the Pune Police.

This image was shared on the Pune Police’s official Twitter account on September 7. “Hang out your masks to dry, not your safety. Do not accidentally share masks,” reads the text shared alongside the image. Three hashtags, #SabkiSafetyKeLiye, #UseYourOwnMask, and #OnGuardAgainstCorona, were also shared with it.

The picture shows a clothes drying rope with four masks hanging from it. Each mask has a name written on it. Specifically, it references the four women named in the famous Nirma ad jingle, Hema, Rekha, Jaya and Sushma.

The share imparts crucial advice regarding regular mask-wearing. Namely, that the protective face covering should be regularly washed and not shared amongst individuals.

Tweeple reacted positively to the share. A person commented under the post, writing, “Perfectly said”. “Please spread the message not to litter masks and gloves on the road,” requested another.

This isn’t the very first time Pune Police has advised citizens to refrain from sharing masks. Their coffee-related post imparts the same message in a clever manner. The share says that mixing up masks is a ‘frap’.

