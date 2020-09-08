Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Pune Police’s advisory post references classic Nirma jingle. Seen it yet?

Pune Police’s advisory post references classic Nirma jingle. Seen it yet?

Pune Police shared the post along with the hashtags #SabkiSafetyKeLiye, #UseYourOwnMask, and #OnGuardAgainstCorona.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 08:29 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image was shared on September 7. (Twitter/@PuneCityPolice)

“Washing powder Nirma, washing powder Nirma,” if rather than simply reading these words you hummed them in your head, then you probably have heard the classic Nirma ad jingle a whole lot while growing up. Now, get ready to remember Hema, Rekha, Jaya and Sushma once again, all because of a witty advisory post by the Pune Police.

This image was shared on the Pune Police’s official Twitter account on September 7. “Hang out your masks to dry, not your safety. Do not accidentally share masks,” reads the text shared alongside the image. Three hashtags, #SabkiSafetyKeLiye, #UseYourOwnMask, and #OnGuardAgainstCorona, were also shared with it.

The picture shows a clothes drying rope with four masks hanging from it. Each mask has a name written on it. Specifically, it references the four women named in the famous Nirma ad jingle, Hema, Rekha, Jaya and Sushma.

The share imparts crucial advice regarding regular mask-wearing. Namely, that the protective face covering should be regularly washed and not shared amongst individuals.



Tweeple reacted positively to the share. A person commented under the post, writing, “Perfectly said”. “Please spread the message not to litter masks and gloves on the road,” requested another.

This isn’t the very first time Pune Police has advised citizens to refrain from sharing masks. Their coffee-related post imparts the same message in a clever manner. The share says that mixing up masks is a ‘frap’.

What are your thoughts on this share?

Also Read | ‘All roads lead to home,’ says Pune Police’s new advisory post. Seen it yet?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Face-off at Rechin La leads to scuffle with aggressive PLA. Situation tense but ground commanders talking
Sep 08, 2020 08:26 IST
Congress to give final shape to its Parliament strategy today
Sep 08, 2020 08:55 IST
Two options offered to states only way out, says Centre on GST compensation
Sep 08, 2020 07:00 IST
Russia releases first batch of Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V into public
Sep 08, 2020 07:17 IST

latest news

17-year-old boy in Kolkata kills 14-year-old friend in scuffle
Sep 08, 2020 09:06 IST
Oil mixed after dropping on demand concerns post Labor Day weekend
Sep 08, 2020 09:04 IST
Thief returns stolen phone to man after he fails to operate it
Sep 08, 2020 09:03 IST
KG Suresh, ex- IIMC DG appointed VC of Makhanlal Chaturvedi journalism university
Sep 08, 2020 09:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.