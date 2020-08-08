Pune Police’s coffee inspired post has an important health message for all. Seen it yet?

Police departments across the nation, time and again, have employed creative measures to spread awareness about the pandemic. Case in point is this coffee-related post by Pune Police. Besides being witty, the tweet spreads awareness and drives home a message about the importance of wearing masks.

This image was shared on the Pune Police’s official Twitter and Instagram account on August 8. The photograph has been posted along with text reading, “Do not mix up your mask, it is ‘grounds’ for danger. #WearAMask #StayCoughFree #OnGuardAgainstCorona”.

The photo shows three masks, each of which has a logo similar to the Starbucks’ one drawn upon it. All of the masks also have the name Rahul spelt differently under the drawing. “Make sure you don’t mix up your masks. It’s a frap!” reads the text on the image.

The image references a situation many may be familiar with. It is when one’s name is spelt differently than its original spelling on takeaway coffee cups. The post seems to indicate that just as each spelling of Rahul is unique, each mask user is distinct. Thus, one should refrain from sharing masks.

This photograph currently has many likes on Instagram as well as Twitter, along with a variety of comments.

Here is what netizens had to say about the post. An Instagram user made a pun, writing, “Rahul...naam suna suna lag raha hai”.

A Twitter user said, “Absolutely agree”. “Haha nice,” read one comment on the thread.

What are your thoughts on the post?

