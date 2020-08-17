Sections
Home / It's Viral / Pune Police’s cyclothon to raise awareness about suicide prevention wins Twitter’s appreciation

Pune Police’s cyclothon to raise awareness about suicide prevention wins Twitter’s appreciation

“Punekars, know that we are always here for you - to listen and to assist!” says a tweet on the Pune Police handle.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 17:17 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pune Police officers on bicycles as part of the initiative. (Twitter/@PuneCityPolice)

Pune Police is known for sharing different and quirky tweets to raise awareness about various issues. From Covid-19 to cyber security, the Pune Police Twitter handle offers not only informative but also interesting posts with guidelines and advice that aim to help people.

A tweet on the handle details how the department went a step further and took to the streets on August 16 to bring people’s attention to yet another important cause. Several officers organised a cyclothon to raise awareness about suicide prevention.

“A #Cyclothon was organized today in the Deputy CP Zone-3 by our officers and 28 SPOs to create awareness about suicide prevention,” says a tweet shared on the official handle of the Pune Police. “Punekars, know that we are always here for you - to listen and to assist! Say #NoToSuicide by reaching out to us! #PunePoliceForYou,” the tweet says further.

The tweet is complete with pictures of officers riding on bicycles with placards hanging in front of them. Take a look:



The initiative has been appreciated by many on Twitter. The tweet, since being shared on August 16, has collected over 500 likes and many comments from tweeple.

“Great initiative. Would love to participate in such activities for social awareness,” wrote an individual. “So thankful for the gesture, really appreciate it” added another. “Excellent initiative,” posted a third.

What do you think about it?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Uri and Mission Mangal made me a household name: Kirti Kulhari
Aug 17, 2020 18:05 IST
World No. 2 Simona Halep to skip US Open
Aug 17, 2020 18:02 IST
ED files case against Chinese national for money laundering via shell companies
Aug 17, 2020 18:01 IST
Shefali Shah: Things are fair and unfair, whichever profession you take
Aug 17, 2020 18:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.