Pune Police’s cyclothon to raise awareness about suicide prevention wins Twitter’s appreciation

Pune Police is known for sharing different and quirky tweets to raise awareness about various issues. From Covid-19 to cyber security, the Pune Police Twitter handle offers not only informative but also interesting posts with guidelines and advice that aim to help people.

A tweet on the handle details how the department went a step further and took to the streets on August 16 to bring people’s attention to yet another important cause. Several officers organised a cyclothon to raise awareness about suicide prevention.

“A #Cyclothon was organized today in the Deputy CP Zone-3 by our officers and 28 SPOs to create awareness about suicide prevention,” says a tweet shared on the official handle of the Pune Police. “Punekars, know that we are always here for you - to listen and to assist! Say #NoToSuicide by reaching out to us! #PunePoliceForYou,” the tweet says further.

The tweet is complete with pictures of officers riding on bicycles with placards hanging in front of them. Take a look:

The initiative has been appreciated by many on Twitter. The tweet, since being shared on August 16, has collected over 500 likes and many comments from tweeple.

“Great initiative. Would love to participate in such activities for social awareness,” wrote an individual. “So thankful for the gesture, really appreciate it” added another. “Excellent initiative,” posted a third.

