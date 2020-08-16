Pune Police’s latest post conveys an important cyber security message to all

Sections
Pune Police’s cyber security related post is something to abide by.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 16:19 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This image was shared on August 16 by Pune Police. (Twitter/@PuneCityPolice)

Police departments from across the nation have often used their social media presence to spread essential messages regarding citizen safety. Pune Police is no different in this regard. The force is using their Twitter and Instagram accounts to convey an important cyber safety lesson.

Posted on Pune Police’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts, this image was shared on August 16. “We suggest you consider a ‘break’ with everyone who asks you for your OTP or passwords. #CyberSafety,” reads the text shared alongside the image.

The photograph has the words, “We don’t share OTP with even Our Trusted People,” written on it.

The play on words is a smart way of suggesting that OPTs and passwords shouldn’t be shared with anybody, even those we consider closest to us.



Check out the post below:

The post currently has almost 100 likes on both Instagram and Twitter.

Here is what Twitter users had to say about the share. One person said, “Very nice”. Another individual wrote, “Perfect”.

This isn’t the first time Pune Police has used creativity to communicate vital information to netizens. On August 14, they shared a similarly witty post highlighting the ‘siyappa’ related to fake news . That post urged people to verify facts before forwarding any messages along.

What are your thoughts on this post?

