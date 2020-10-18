Sections
Home / It's Viral / Pune Police's post is about nine 'astras' against Covid-19. Seen it yet?

Pune Police’s post is about nine ‘astras’ against Covid-19. Seen it yet?

This image was shared alongside two hashtags, #SafetyAstras and #HappyNavratri.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:31 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This image was shared on October 17. (Instagram/@punepolicecity)

Pune Police is known for using their social media presence to share essential advice that helps, creatively, spread awareness among people. Their latest Navratri inspired post is a testament to their innovative communication practices. The share outlines important advice everyone should follow to restrict the spread of Covid-19.

This image was shared on Pune Police’s official Instagram and Twitter accounts on October 17. “The nine ‘astras’ against Coronavirus that will ensure our Navratri is safer,” reads the text shared alongside the picture. The post is complete with two hashtags, #SafetyAstras and #HappyNavratri.

“Navratri,” reads the text written atop the graphic in a beautiful font on an orange background. The list below outlines the nine ‘astras’ the caption was referring to. It starts with, “Stay home,” and then goes onto read, “Wear mask”. It then says, “Hand hygiene,” after which it states, “Practice social distancing”. Check out the rest of the ‘astras’, and be sure to follow them to stay safe.



Since being shared on the Internet, this creative advisory post has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has almost 300 likes on Instagram and 30 retweets on Twitter.



Here is what netizens had to say about the post. One person on Instagram said, “Happy Navratri. Awesome post, Pune Police”.

Another individual on Twitter wrote, “Perfect”.

Pune Police has been a big advocate for practices such as social distancing and mask-wearing during the pandemic. They shared a similar post last month with depicts a ‘Corona Safety Circuit’.

What are your thoughts on their ‘astras’ post?

