Pune Police's recent tweet is a treat for Potterheads. Seen it yet?

Pune Police’s recent tweet is a treat for Potterheads. Seen it yet?

Pune Police shared a message about cyber security through this Harry Potter-themed tweet.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 12:43 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pune Police shared a deleted scene from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. (Twitter/@PuneCityPolice)

If you identify yourself as a Potterhead, chances re you know what’s special about today. For the uninitiated, read muggles, July 31 is considered a special day since it’s Harry Potter’s birthday. Pune Police’s Twitter handle has not only acknowledged the day but also referenced it to share an important message in their latest tweet.

In a bid to share a message about cyber security, Pune Police shared a deleted scene from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in which Professor McGonagall expresses her shock over a student (Neville Longbottom) who wrote down all the passwords and left the note lying around.

“The most magical way to keep cyber threat at bay - keep your passwords to yourself. Always,” says the tweet posted along with the tiny clip.



Mumbai Police also shared a similar Harry Potter themed tweet to remind people to stay home with a scene from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in which Harry visits the Weasley’s home for the first time.



If you’re a fan of the books and films of this magical universe, chances are these tweets have hit you right in the feels and may have even inspired you to binge watch the entire series all over again.

What do you think about these Harry Potter-themed tweets with important messages?

