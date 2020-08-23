Pune Police shares a clip from The Office to convey this important message

Sections
The post has been shared alongside the hashtag #IdentityTheftIsNotAJoke.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 16:21 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the fictional character Dwight Schrute. (Instagram/@punepolicecity)

Are you a fan of the sitcom The Office? If so, then this post by the Pune Police, which relays an important message about cyber safety, may evoke a special kind of appreciation in your comedy-loving soul. But if the answer to the previous inquiry is no, worry not, this advisory share, nonetheless, has a vital message which is beneficial for all.

This video was posted from Pune Police’s official Instagram and Twitter accounts on August 23. The clip is a snippet from an episode of the American version of the sitcom The Office. “Never give out personal or banking information over calls- they can be used to access your accounts. It won’t take long for the ‘turntables’ if you do,” reads the caption of the post. The same message has also been shared in Hindi.

The recording shows Dwight Schrute, a character in the show, talking to his colleague Jim Halpert, who is not visible in the frame. Dwight, aggressively, says, “Identity theft is not a joke, Jim. Millions of families suffer every year”.

Check out this informative post which has already amassed nearly 750 likes on Instagram along with appreciative comments on Twitter.



Here is how netizens reacted to the share. An Instagram user said, “Whoever you are, you deserve a raise!” referring to the handler of the Pune Police’s social media account.

Tweeple had a similar reaction to the post. One person commented with this apt GIF:

This isn’t the first time Pune Police has used their social media presence to educate citizens about cyber safety practices. Recently, they used a play on words on the acronym ‘OTP’ to convey another such important message.

What do you think of Pune Police’s posts?

