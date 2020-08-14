Sections
Home / It's Viral / Pune Police shares advisory post on the ‘siyappa’ caused by fake news

Pune Police shares advisory post on the ‘siyappa’ caused by fake news

The advisory message, shared on the department’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts, points to the harmful side-effects of receiving and forwarding unverified messages on Whatsapp.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 14:57 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury,

The advisory message, points to the harmful side-effects of receiving and forwarding unverified messages on Whatsapp. (Instagram/@punepolice)

Police departments from across the country have been using creative ideas to make people aware about various issues. From advice about cyber security to road safety to even the ongoing pandemic, the various police handles are at it sharing posts to help citizens. Pune Police has also shared such posts and their latest one takes on the menace of fake news circulated through messaging apps. It’s not something you should miss.

The advisory message, shared on the department’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts, points to the harmful side-effects of receiving and forwarding unverified messages on Whatsapp. They have put up this message with a creative twist.

“Don’t fall for such ‘siyappas’, remember to verify facts before forwarding! #CyberSafety #OnGuardAgainstFakeNews,” informs the caption. Along with it, the department shared a caption to explain this ‘siyappa’.

Take a look at the message below:



Shared a few hours ago, the post has garnered over 110 likes on Instagram. Netizens appreciated the efforts of the police department regarding the spread of awareness about such an important matter.

Also Read | Mumbai Police takes on fake news with Avengers: Infinity War meme

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pune Police shares advisory post on the ‘siyappa’ caused by fake news
Aug 14, 2020 14:57 IST
Heavy rains cause waterlogging in parts of Rajasthan
Aug 14, 2020 14:47 IST
Tamannaah on social media toxicity: I don’t understand why so much hate?
Aug 14, 2020 14:45 IST
Rupee settles 6 paise lower at 74.90 against US dollar
Aug 14, 2020 14:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.