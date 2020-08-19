Sections
Home / It's Viral / Pune Police shares the way to break the chain of fake news, you may want to take notes

Pune Police shares the way to break the chain of fake news, you may want to take notes

“#BreakTheChain of misinformation and fake news,” Pune Police tweeted.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 13:59 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pune Police shared an image along with their tweet. (Twitter/@PuneCityPolice)

From forwarding misleading content to making false claims, the rapid spread of fake news on various topics has become a major concern. That is the reason why time and again police departments take to social media to share informative posts to create awareness and curb the spread of this menace. A recent one is shared by Pune Police and in their tweet they have described how one can break the chain of fake news. And you may want to take notes on what they have to say.

“#BreakTheChain of misinformation and fake news. Take a minute to ‘verify’ before clicking on that ‘forward’ button,” they tweeted. They also added two very apt hashtags #VerifyBeforeForwarding and #NoToFakeNews. The post is complete with an image demonstrating the way.

The post was shared just a few hours ago.

“Absolutely! I would go ahead and say, do you really need to forward? Is it helping someone? Or is it just a point to discuss? If at all you want to forward, forward harmless jokes, entertainment clips - but forwarding news is dangerous, most of the times it is opinion, not news,” expressed a Twitter user. “Very important. Everyone should follow,” tweeted another. “Perfect,” commented a third.



What do you think of the post?

Also Read | Pune Police shares advisory post on the ‘siyappa’ caused by fake news

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Not fit for me to comment on SC’s verdict: Sanjay Raut on Sushant Singh Rajput case
Aug 19, 2020 14:34 IST
As Covid-19 care centres gradually close, Mumbai’s civic body to transfer medical equipment
Aug 19, 2020 14:33 IST
Swara Bhasker says she has ‘lost a lot of work’ because of her opinions
Aug 19, 2020 14:30 IST
Scientists decode immune system changes in children with rare Covid related syndrome
Aug 19, 2020 14:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.