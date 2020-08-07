Sections
Home / It's Viral / Pune Police tweets how to get ‘Insta’nt safety’. It’s something all should abide by

Pune Police tweets how to get ‘Insta’nt safety’. It’s something all should abide by

The quirky post aims to create awareness among people.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 09:39 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pune Police took to Twitter to share this image. (Twitter/@PuneCityPolice)

Police departments across the country often use various social media platforms, especially Twitter, to put forth essential messages for people. They use the routes of creativity and hilarity to ensure that the posts strike a chord with netizens. Case in point is the latest tweet by Pune Police.

With the caption “Insta’nt safety? Check,” the department tweeted the post. They also shared an image showcasing the ways to ensure safety. The quirky post aims to advise people and create awareness about the importance of various precautionary measures which one should follow amid the pandemic. The tweet is complete with the hashtag #OnGuardAgainstCorona.

“Very impressed with the Pune police in efficiency and quick response for issues. Keep up all the good work,” wrote a Twitter user while using a thumbs up emoji. “Thank you,” expressed another.

Just a few days ago, Pune Police also shared a tweet on Harry Potter’s birthday which had a very important message to convey. “The most magical way to keep cyber threat at bay - keep your passwords to yourself. Always,” they tweeted along with a clip featuring a deleted scene from the film Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Facebook employees to work from home until July 2021; get $1,000 for home offices
Aug 07, 2020 10:50 IST
India sees highest one-day spike of over 62,000 Covid-19 cases, tally past 2 million
Aug 07, 2020 10:49 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty asks ED to defer questioning
Aug 07, 2020 10:35 IST
Rana’s fiancee Miheeka’s mom ‘couldn’t stop crying’ at pre-wedding function
Aug 07, 2020 10:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.