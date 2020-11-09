Sections
Punjab-born Nobel Laureate Har Gobind Khorana gets special dedication on death anniversary. Check out his impressive journey

The Nobel Prize Organization shared a post dedicated to “an icon of molecular biology” aka, Har Gobind Khorana who passed away on today’s date, November 9, in 2011. The share celebrates Khorana’s achievements, highlights his contributions to the discipline, and sheds light on his inspiring journey. Reading the caption shared alongside the photograph may leave you in awe of Khorana.

“When Har Gobind Khorana passed away on 9 November 2011, Nature’s obituary stated: ‘That someone with such a humble background could rise to become an icon of molecular biology is a testament to his extraordinary drive, discipline and striving for excellence’” starts off the text.

It then goes on to talk about Khorana’s past. It states, “Khorana was born in Raipur, a little village in Punjab, which is now part of eastern Pakistan. The correct date of his birth is not known; that shown in documents is 9 January 1922. His father was a village agricultural taxation clerk in the British Indian system of government”.

Despite being financially strained, Khorana’s father was dedicated to educating his children. Khorana completed high school and went on to receive a bachelor’s as well as a master’s degree in chemistry from the University of Punjab in Lahore.



You can read about the rest of Khorana’s journey, from a chemistry graduate to a Nobel Prize winner in Physiology or Medicine in the year 1968, below:

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “Amazing l am so inspired”.

Another individual wrote, “We hail Sir HG Khorana”. “So proud that I belong to his country,” read one comment under the post.

