Puppy seems to give ‘the dog ate my homework’ excuse a twist by trying to eat a laptop. Watch

Social media, over the past few months, has been flooded with videos of people’s work from home scenes. A huge chunk of them involve pets - those that act as excellent colleagues by helping their parents out and others that don’t seem to understand the concept of WFH. Mulligan, the golden retriever seems to fall in the second category.

A video posted on the dog’s own Instagram profile, called ‘goodboymulligan’, shows him picking a fight with his pet parent’s laptop. Was he simply trying to get the parent off their laptop for some playtime or giving a new twist to the ‘dog ate my homework’ excuse, who can tell.

What’s certain is that this is an adorable video that may leave you smiling from ear to ear. You may feel the need to have a little Mulligan in your own house to remind you to wrap up from work at a decent time. Watch the adorable puppy in action below:

Shared on September 22, the video has collected over 32,000 views and nearly 4,400 likes. People have said the sweetest things about this furry distraction.

“Pick me up Mama! Play with me! Such a cutie pie,” reads a comment on the clip. “Can you be part of my Mondays?!” asks another. We have the same question, except change Monday to all days of the week.

“Oh, he’s so cute I can’t stand it! ‘Mommy, no more work! Call in ‘Puppy’ for the rest of the day!’,” writes an individual. “Clearly this is an intervention! Lol! He’s taking a stand on your behalf!” adds another.

What do you think of little Mulligan and his antics?