Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Puppy shark doo: Adorable clip of doggo prancing around beach may melt your heart. Watch

Puppy shark doo: Adorable clip of doggo prancing around beach may melt your heart. Watch

We are no shark experts but this is probably the cutest ‘shark you’ll see today.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 19:54 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Nala the puppy dressed in a shark costume. (Instagram/@nala_thegoldenfluff)

Cute little puppies dressed in adorable costumes can easily melt one’s heart. And this video of Nala the golden retriever puppy dressed in a shark costume perfectly proves the case. Shared on Instagram, the clip can easily make you say aww repeatedly.

The video starts with a shot of Nala wearing a blue shark costume on the beach. With the popular song Baby Shark playing in the background, the little puppy can be seen exploring the beach while carrying a stick in its mouth.

We are no shark experts but this is probably the cutest ‘shark you’ll see today.

“Warning: Puppy Shark on the loose,” reads the caption.



Check out the adorable clip:

Posted on November 10, the clip has garnered over 2.7 lakh views along with tons of comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable puppy and showered their love in the form of heart emojis.

“Sharky made me smile,” commented an Instagram user. “So cute! Even dancing in time to the music at the end,” wrote another. “Such a scary shark omg! I’m dying at its cuteness,” said a third.

“Cutest baby shark sighting,” gushed a fourth.

What do you think of this cute video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
Nov 15, 2020 20:59 IST
Amit Shah announces measures to control Covid-19 surge in Delhi
Nov 15, 2020 20:15 IST
‘I concede nothing, this was a rigged election’, says Donald Trump
Nov 15, 2020 20:47 IST
Daily Covid-19 tests to be increased to over 1 lakh in Delhi: CM Kejriwal
Nov 15, 2020 19:20 IST

latest news

Brexit: ‘Crucial’ week ahead as negotiations over trade agreement yet to be finalised
Nov 15, 2020 21:10 IST
Diwali pollution: Delhi-NCR exhibits irresponsibility, again
Nov 15, 2020 21:07 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Covid-19 free certificate mandatory at Sabarimala and all the latest news
Nov 15, 2020 21:07 IST
JD(U) holds protest against Delhi’s Chhath Puja Ban
Nov 15, 2020 21:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.