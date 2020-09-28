Sections
Home / It's Viral / Puzzled dog can't figure out what's happening to its water, reacts hilariously. Watch

Puzzled dog can’t figure out what’s happening to its water, reacts hilariously. Watch

The dog was visibly surprised at the strange bubbles and kept looking at them curiously throughout the video.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 17:54 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The dog drinking water but keeping an eye out for the bubble monsters. (Reddit/@alfaguara27)

Out of all the funny things our furry canine friends do, being perplexed at new, regular things make for the most entertaining to watch. One video shared on Reddit shows exactly that. It features a rather confused German Shepherd dog and will probably make you laugh a bit too hard.

Posted on the subreddit ‘aww’ by a Reddit user, the clip shows the dog drinking water from its bowl that has a small tank attached to it. As the canine laps up the water, small bubbles appear inside the tank. Thoroughly amazed and surprised at the strange things in the water, the dog continues to drink the water keeping an eye out for the strange bubble monsters. Ultimately, the bubbles get the better of the dog who moves away from the bowl looking suspiciously at it, then helplessly at its parent.

“Dazed and Confused,” reads the aptly put caption. Take a look at the hilarious clip:

Dazed and Confused from r/aww



Posted on September 27, the clip has garnered over 4,200 upvotes and tons of comments from Redditors. While some felt bad for the poor dog’s confusion, others dropped hilarious thoughts from the dog’s perceptive.



“Calmly drinking. Bubbles- IT’S POSSESSED!” wrote an individual explaining the sequence of events in the clip. “Mooooom...??” commented another trying to chalk out the dog’s reaction.

“The look and laugh at the end got me!” expressed a third. “*jumps back and looks at camera “DID YOU SEE THAT!” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this surprised dog?

