Python causing traffic jam on Mumbai highway rescued

Python causing traffic jam on Mumbai highway rescued

Car drivers and motorcyclists stopped to look at the nearly 10-feet-long snake’s attempt to cross the road, causing a traffic jam on the busy highway.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 14:56 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, Mumbai

Wildlife officials rescue a python which held up the traffic while trying to cross the Sion - Panvel highway, in Mumbai. (PTI)

A 10-feet-long python slithering across the Eastern Express Highway here caused a traffic jam on Monday morning, a police official said.

According to the official, the reptile was spotted by motorists on a stretch of the highway at suburban Chunabhatti.

Car drivers and motorcyclists stopped to look at the nearly 10-feet-long snake’s attempt to cross the road, causing a traffic jam on the busy highway, he said.

After crossing the road, the python hid under a car.

After an hour, a team of snake catchers arrived at the spot and rescued the python, the official said.

During the rescue operation, local policemen and their counterparts in the traffic branch also reached the spot and restored normal movement of vehicles, he added.

