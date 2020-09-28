Sections
Python that couldn’t move after consuming large prey rescued in UP’s Rampur. Watch

Forest officials rescued the python and released it in a forest nearby.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 19:40 IST

By Asian News International, Rampur Uttar Pradesh

The python being taken away. (Twitter/@ANI)

The Forest Department rescued a python from Sihari village of Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh and released it in a nearby forest on Sunday.

The python had consumed a large prey due to which it was unable to move and locals had also been advised not to panic due to its presence.

Speaking to ANI, Rajiv Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer, “Our team reached the spot immediately after getting information that a python was found in Sihari village of the Rampur district. The team rescued it and released it in the nearby forest.

“It seemed to have consumed a large goat, because of which it was unable to move. Locals were initially scared. But we asked them not to get frightened, as python is a harmless snake and is non-poisonous,” he added.

