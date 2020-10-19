Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Python wraps itself around woman’s leg. Watch what happens next

Python wraps itself around woman’s leg. Watch what happens next

The video will you scared but also impressed.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 20:51 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The officer helping unwrap the python from the woman’s leg. (Facebook/Queensland Police Service)

“On a scale of no worries to HELL NO, which would you be in this sssscenario?” says a post shared by Queensland Police Service on Facebook. By ‘this scenario’ they mean if you were in the place of this woman in Australia who had a python wrapped around her leg. Are you shuddering just by reading this? Wait till you watch the video.

The clip shows a cop helping to uncoil the python from the woman’s leg. What’s interesting is how calm they both were during the situation.

According to 7NEWS, the Queensland resident noticed her cat had cornered a wild carpet python. Since the woman is a snake owner herself, she set out to rescue the reptile. However, the python panicked and wrapped itself around her leg. Unable to uncoil the huge snake herself, she was forced to call emergency services.

In the video, captured on a cop’s bodycam, you hear one of the officer’s saying, “You’re in a bit of a pickle!”



The two then proceed to remove the snake from her leg. “If I had a friend over or someone, I, we, could’ve sorted it,” the woman says in the video.

Eventually, once they manage to remove the snake off her leg, she proceeds to carry it to some bushes close by and sets it free.

Watch the incident in the video below:

Shared on October 16, the video has collected almost 8,000 reactions and more than 5,800 comments. Several people have posted reactions, mentioning specially how calm the woman was considering it was a wild snake.

“Do you want some help getting him back in his pen… He’s not mine, he’s wild,” wrote a Facebook user mentioning the conversation between the two. “I personally would be passed out cold and not know what was going on,” shared another.

“Harmless Carpet Python... I thought the police woman was amazing and knew what she was doing... The victim knew what she was doing too but just needed that little bit of help to remove the python,” posted a third. “Can’t believe how calm she is. Well done everyone,” added a fourth.

What do you think about this video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
Oct 19, 2020 20:35 IST
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Oct 19, 2020 18:54 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: CSK post 125/5 against RR in Abu Dhabi
Oct 19, 2020 21:13 IST
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork, says PM Modi
Oct 19, 2020 20:27 IST

latest news

Chirag Paswan’s LJP vision document on October 21, promises Sita temple
Oct 19, 2020 21:14 IST
India likely to let buyers decide on Air India debt
Oct 19, 2020 21:06 IST
‘We have learnt to work in Covid-era’
Oct 19, 2020 21:05 IST
‘People thought I am some crazy guy!’
Oct 19, 2020 21:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.