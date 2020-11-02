‘Quarantine Cutie, part 6’: Love thrives for New York-based photographer amidst pandemic. Watch

Some of you may remember Jeremy Cohen. The New York-based freelance photographer made headlines a few months back by creatively experimenting with his art and innovating whilst in lockdown. Around a similar time, Cohen’s dating life also caught people’s eye. That’s because Cohen found a unique way to convey his admiration for a woman named Tori Cignarella. The photographer initially saw Cignarella dancing on a rooftop. Impressed by her moves and her energy, Cohen sent a sweet introductory note, attached to a drone, to her. The two, then, went on many creative ‘lockdown friendly’ dates. Cohen documented the whole courtship in a series of videos titled Quarantine Cutie, which is available for viewing on his Instagram account.

The photographer has now shared an update, captioned, “Quarantine Cutie, part 6,” about the couple’s lives. The clip, which was shared on November 2, shows Cohen and Cignarella embarking on an adventure. Watching these two lovebirds go on this fabulous date may leave you with a big smile on your face and an ache in your heart to do the same.

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens’ attention. The share currently has over 1.1 lakh views and many appreciative comments. Given how swoon-worthy the recording is, it is no surprise that these figures are quickly rising.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “You’re so cute. I need this”.

Another individual wrote, “Stunning”. “The best story of 2020...” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share? Do you already have a Quarantine Cutie or are you now left wishing that you had one?