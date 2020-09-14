Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Queen congratulates entrants for photography project capturing Britain in lockdown

Queen congratulates entrants for photography project capturing Britain in lockdown

Since its launch in May, the project invited people of all ages from across Britain to submit a photographic portrait they had taken during the COVID-19 lockdown that started in March.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 16:48 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, London

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth on Monday congratulated entrants to Hold Still, a photography project launched by the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. (REUTERS)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth on Monday congratulated entrants to Hold Still, a photography project launched by the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton to capture a snapshot of the nation in coronavirus lockdown.

The project received more than 30,000 submissions, from which Kate and four other judges picked 100 final images that will be published online by the National Portrait Gallery on Monday.

“The Duchess of Cambridge and I were inspired to see how the photographs have captured the resilience of the British people at such a challenging time, whether that is through celebrating frontline workers, recognising community spirit or showing the efforts of individuals supporting those in need,” the queen said in a letter to entrants.

Since its launch in May, the project invited people of all ages from across Britain to submit a photographic portrait they had taken during the COVID-19 lockdown that started in March.



Focused on three main themes: Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal and Acts of Kindness, some of the photographs will also go on show in towns and cities across Britain later in the year.

Kate - wife of Prince William and a keen photographer herself - and other members of the panel assessed the images on the emotions and experiences they convey rather than on their photographic quality or technical expertise.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

24 MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of Parliament’s monsoon session
Sep 14, 2020 17:42 IST
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Sep 14, 2020 16:37 IST
Umar Khalid produced in court, Delhi Police seeks 10-day custody
Sep 14, 2020 16:23 IST
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
Sep 14, 2020 13:36 IST

latest news

Kangana Ranaut to be BJP’s star campaigner for Bihar elections? Devendra Fadnavis replies
Sep 14, 2020 17:42 IST
Leading Australian health supplement brand, KARORA, launches its premium whey proteins in India
Sep 14, 2020 17:41 IST
13-year-old ban on saggy pants repealed in Florida city
Sep 14, 2020 17:40 IST
Prashant Bhushan deposits Rs 1, files review petition against
Sep 14, 2020 17:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.