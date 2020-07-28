Quintuplets’ video of playing basketball leaves many impressed. Watch

A video of a family showing off their neat basketball playing skills has left many impressed - and some worried. The video shows five siblings, who’re quintuplets, showing a shooting drill they’ve probably perfected over the years.

“I’m a quintuplet. My siblings and I have all grown up playing basketball. This is the result,” wrote Sam Bova while sharing the clip on Twitter.

Less than 30 seconds long, the video shows all five siblings taking turns to score a basket. Two siblings are seen on the ground, one standing by a window on the first floor, another on the same floor but further away and the fifth on the roof. One by one, each sibling attempts to score a basket and then passes the ball along to the other sibling. No prizes for guessing, they all succeed. Bova shared in the comments section that it took them two attempts to record the drill.

Shared earlier today, the video has collected over 20,000 likes and almost 4,000 retweets - and counting. The comments section of the post is full of appreciative comments, and a few pointing out some safety concerns for the sibling on the roof.

Former basketball player Rex Chapman also shared his reaction to the share:

Here’s how others reacted:

“Now I want to be a quintuplet, thanks,” wrote an individual. “You guys are awesome, but I’m nervous about you standing on the roof,” posted another. “Needed this, but not a fan of people playing games while on the roof,” posted a third. “Sharing a ball and taking turns. Can you have a word with my twins?” added a fourth.

