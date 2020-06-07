Sections
Home / It's Viral / R Madhavan shares video of his son grooming their huge pet dog. It’s beyond adorable

R Madhavan shares video of his son grooming their huge pet dog. It’s beyond adorable

The video shared by R Madhavan on Instagram has now sparked all sorts of comments.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 19:29 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows R Madhavan’s son brushing their dog’s fur. (Instagram/@actormaddy)

Dog videos are cute. Dog videos showing the furballs getting groomed are cuter. However, do you know what is cutest? The clips which show the bond of love between a dog and its human, just like the one recently shared by R Madhavan on Instagram.

The adorable clip shows Madhavan’s son grooming their huge pet dog. With a witty caption, the actor shared the video which is now making many go “aww.” Chances are the adorableness of it all will make you smile too.

“When you take the job of brushing your dog a little too seriously. Crazy dog and master,” Madhavan wrote in the caption.



Since being shared a little over 6 hours ago, the video has garnered close to 3 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of reactions from people with most writing how cute the duo looks. A few also shared their own experiences of grooming a huge dog.



“He has gone under like a car mechanic,” wrote an Instagram user. “The size of a lion but heart of a baby. Your Bernie is adorable. Was just showing my son the level of commitment and brotherhood from your son,” expressed another. “I’d do the same. Worth every fluff of dog hair going in one’s eyes & mouth,” wrote another.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Ram Kapoor keeps sharing hilarious and adorable posts about his dog Popeye and we’re here for it

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi must get its act together | HT Editorial
Jun 07, 2020 19:37 IST
Werder edge towards drop as teams take knee for Floyd protests
Jun 07, 2020 19:38 IST
Reliance’s Jio Platforms raise ₹5,683.50 crore from ADIA
Jun 07, 2020 19:37 IST
How Bhavani peth managed to flatten the curve
Jun 07, 2020 19:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.