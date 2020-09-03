Sections
Rajnath Singh opts for Namaste as Russian officer offers handshake. Watch

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is on a three-day visit to Russia.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 13:42 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A video and photos of the interaction have also been shared on Twitter. (Twitter/@DefenceMinIndia)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in Russia for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet. Upon his arrival in Moscow on Wednesday, Singh opted for the traditional Namaste to greet top Russian officials. A video of the interaction has been shared on Twitter.

Singh was received by Major General Bukhteev Yury Nikolaevich at the airport. The defence minister can be seen folding his hands and greeting him with a Namaste. Moments later, Singh is introduced to more officials. He continues greeting each of them with a Namaste. An officer even offers him a handshake but quickly pulls it back and folds his hands the same way as Singh.

“Reached Moscow this evening. Looking forward to my bilateral meeting with the Russian Counterpart General Sergey Shoygu tomorrow,” Singh wrote in a tweet.



Several people shared comments about the greeting on Twitter.



“The ‘Namaste’ salutation will reach every corner of the world one day,” wrote a Twitter user. “Love the way you are constantly ‘Namaste’ing everyone … Kudos Sir! Good luck for the meet and have a good time in Moscow,” shared another.

Rajnath Singh is on a three-day visit to Russia. He is in Moscow till September 5 to attend the combined meeting of defence ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member States in commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of victory in the World War II, the government said in a statement. This is his second visit to Moscow since June.

