Raksha Bandhan 2020: BSF jawans celebrated the occasion with locals in Jammu and Kashmir

Locals tied rakhis and gave the jawans face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 09:52 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Jammu

Locals tied rakhis and gave the jawans face masks. (ANI)

On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel deployed at the India-Pakistan international border near Ranbir Singh Pura in Jammu in celebrated the occasion with the locals on Sunday. Locals tied rakhis and gave the jawans face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are happy that we got a chance to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with the BSF jawans today. While we relax and go about our days, they make sure that we are safe and protected. Even in the middle of this pandemic, they continue to protect us, risking their lives so that we can get a good night’s rest. We are very grateful to them,” Banmeet, a resident told ANI.

A jawan, who celebrated the festival, said that his heart was warmed as he was unable to go back home to celebrate with his family.

“We are very touched by this gesture because this year we haven’t been able to go home due to the pandemic and our posting. We all miss our families very dearly and celebrating rakhi with the locals reminded us of home,” he said.



Another jawan pledged that he would protect the young women as if they were his own sister, the same way he protects his country at the border.

