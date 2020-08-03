Sections
Home / It's Viral / Raksha Bandhan 2020: Hyderabad shop sells ‘Corona rakhi’ made of cow dung

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Hyderabad shop sells ‘Corona rakhi’ made of cow dung

One shopkeeper added an interesting ‘Corona rakhi’ made of cow dung to the collection.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 09:25 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hyderabad

‘Corona rakhi’ made of cow dung to the collection in a Hyderabad shop. (ANI)

Shops in Telangana’s Hyderabad saw an increased footfall ahead of Raksha Bandhan on Sunday despite the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, with one shopkeeper adding an interesting ‘Corona rakhi’ made of cow dung to the collection.

“Sales this year are low because of the pandemic so I tried to come up with something that might induce people to buy my rakhis. This year I am selling a ‘Corona rakhi’ made of cow dung. A few people have bought it and they seem to like it,” Akash, a shop owner told ANI.

He said that this year it was a tough decision to open his shop amid the pandemic because he was unsure about getting a return on his investment.

“I had to put all my faith in this haul of rakhis because I was not sure if they would sell or not. I don’t want my investment to go waste as this occasion only comes once a year and I will have to wait a whole year to sell items if they don’t sell today,” he added.



According to Priyanka, a shopper who purchased three rakhis for her brothers told ANI that this year, they would take COVID-19 precautions while celebrating.

“Only our immediate family will be celebrating Raksha Bandha this year. We are going to maintain social distancing and sanitise our hands at frequent intervals. We are also going to be extra careful about the food we eat,” she said.

Rakshan Bandhan is being celebrated on August 3 this year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Unusual coalition taking shape in Canada; Hong Kongers, Tibetans and others protest against China
Aug 03, 2020 09:51 IST
‘I will be on the banks of Saryu river’: Uma Bharti to skip Ram temple event
Aug 03, 2020 09:42 IST
Was still abusing the umpire: When wrong LBW call against Gayle miffed Hogg
Aug 03, 2020 09:43 IST
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s daughter tests positive for Covid-19
Aug 03, 2020 09:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.