Sections
Home / It's Viral / Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj wedding: Amul shares a special tweet about ‘The Daggubutterly Wedding’

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj wedding: Amul shares a special tweet about ‘The Daggubutterly Wedding’

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 17:14 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Check out Amul’s creative tweet for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding. (Twitter/@Amul_Coop)

If you haven’t been living off social media (if you are, we want to know how), you’ve probably smiled and drooled over the gorgeous wedding photos of Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on Saturday. Surrounded by family and close friends, the photographs from their wedding have put a smile on many faces. Now, with social media flooded with congratulatory messages for the newly-weds, this one, by Amul, stands out.

Amul, in their recent post, celebrates Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding.

“The Rana- Miheeka ‘shaadi’ is an Internet sensation!” says the tweet that has been shared with a creative. The image shows the iconic Amul girl dressed in pretty wedding attire with a plate of buttered toasts. The couple, sitting next to her, is seen feeding each other some toasts.

“The Daggubutterly Wedding!” is printed across the image.



Shared some four hours ago, the tweet has collected over 3,000 likes and more than 200 retweets along with lots of comments.

“Utterly butterfly delicious,” commented an individual. “Awe... That’s so cute,” posted another.

Rana Daggubati also left a comment on the tweet:

What do you think about this tweet by Amul?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

IPL 2020: Emirates Cricket Board gets BCCI’s official clearance
Aug 11, 2020 18:33 IST
‘Alvida, Rahat Indori sahab’: Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal condole renowned Urdu poet’s death
Aug 11, 2020 18:36 IST
Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, on ventilator, says hospital
Aug 11, 2020 18:37 IST
Excess bodyweight has alarming impact on cognitive function: Study
Aug 11, 2020 18:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.