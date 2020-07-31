Randeep Hooda’s doggo Bambi shows perfect poses for the perfect pics

Sections
Randeep Hooda was clicking pics of horses when his doggo Bambi stole focus and how.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 18:52 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Randeep Hooda and his doggo Bambi. (Twitter/@RandeepHooda)

It’s well established that actor Randeep Hooda loves animals. If you follow him on social media, chances are you’ve seen all the wonderful pictures of animals he shares. A regular among them is his doggo Bambi. The Highway actor has once again shared a post about his pooch and this one will easily put a huge smile on anyone’s face - the pictures are that adorable.

In a recent tweet, Hooda details how he was trying to click pictures of horses when Bambi decided to steal focus. “While photographing Horses .. the photographer’s assistant says to them - ‘Yes .. a bit to the right .. control your tail .. no no .. hell.. take my pic .. see my pose .. this? Or this ? Or this ?’ ~ Bambi,” says the caption of the tweet.

The pictures, four in all, show the different moods of Bambi. At first, she seems all professional about her ‘job’ as the photographer’s assistant. However, she quickly turns into the one that needs to be photographed.



Shared about an hour ago, the pictures have collected over 1,000 likes and many comments.



“What a beautiful picture- You, Bambi, the grass and the skyline, all look fab in the frame,” posts an individual. “So much of cuteness in a single frame,” posts another. “Bambi is so beautiful,” adds a third.

Someone also shared their doggo assistant’s pic:

Well, aren’t these the sweetest? What do you think?

