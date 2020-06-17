Rani the rhino gives birth to calf named Yuvaraj at Patna Zoo. See pic

Patna Zoo has welcomed yet another rhinoceros. A rhino named Rani gave birth to a calf in the morning on June 16. Now the zoo has 13 rhinos in all. A picture of the mother and calf was shared on Twitter and it’s making people smile. Not only is the photo all kinds of adorable, the calf’s name, matching its mother, is equally delightful. The newborn calf has been named Yuvraaj.

“Good news from Patna Zoo. Our Rhino Rani has given birth to male calf Yuvaraj at 4.30 am today. 13th Rhino in our zoo currently,” posted IAS officer Dipak Kumar Singh on Twitter. His tweet, complete with a picture of the mother-calf duo, has collected over 2,400 likes and more than 500 retweets.

The tweet has collected a ton of wonderful comments from tweeple.

“May the divine give the baby a long and healthy life and save from real animals. Thanks for posting the pic, filled my heart with happiness,” wrote a Twitter user. “Love the name. Yuvraj suits him a lot. Congratulations to all and to mommy dear,” added another. “Wow, so cute!” commented a third.

“That’s amazing sir. Now two calves Gudiya and Yuvraj,” posted an individual. Gudiya is another calf that was recently born at the zoo to a rhino named Gauri. A video of two was shared on Twitter IFS official Sudha Ramen.

Days after Gudiya’s birth, Dipak Kumar Singh also shared this adorable clip of the mother-daughter duo playing around at the zoo.

Aren’t Gudiya and Yuvraaj adorable? What do you think?

