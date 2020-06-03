Raptor drops rabbit mid-air, then swoops in to catch it. Watch

An old video has made its way onto Twitter once again and people are stunned by the visuals caught in it. (Twitter/@NaturelsMetal)

Did this raptor not get the memo about not playing with its food? Or did it manage to catch a prey too big for it to handle? Or was it simply testing its flying abilities? Well, it’s hard to tell what was going on in this raptor’s head in this video but its action surly has left many in awe.

An old video has made its way onto Twitter once again and people are stunned by the visuals caught in it. It shows a raptor flying off with a rabbit when it suddenly drops the prey. What’s interesting is how it swoops back in to catch the rabbit mid-air and makes off with it.

The video has been shared on the Nature is Metal Twitter handle and has collected a ton of reactions till now.

Since being tweeted yesterday, the clip has collected over 4.4 lakh views, some 22,000 likes and more than 6,000 retweets - and counting. The clip has stunned many who’re sharing their reaction on the post’s comments section.

“He just be flexing for the cameraman,” says an individual. Maybe the raptor wanted to ensure its footage captured is of the highest quality. “Mom must’ve never told him to not play with his food,” comments another. “10 second rule... nope not today!” jokes another. “Man gave the rabbit some hope and came back like ‘syke!’” writes fourth.

Another video of a predator and its prey has gone viral recently. This one shows a snake suffocating a deer before eating it. However, someone intervenes and uses a branch to hit the snake prompting it to loosen its grip on the deer which manages to escape death.

