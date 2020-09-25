Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Rare Blue Moon will grace the sky on Halloween night. What makes it special?

Rare Blue Moon will grace the sky on Halloween night. What makes it special?

Every three years, two full moons appear in the same month and the second one is called a Blue Moon.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 11:02 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This year, Blue Moon will be visible from all time zones (representative image). (Twitter/@NASAMoon)

If you are someone who loves various celestial events and often find yourself gazing at the sky, then the month of October has something amazing to offer. On the spooky night of Halloween, the rare Blue Moon is expected to light up the sky.

Generally, each month has one full moon. However, every three years, two full moons appear in the same calendar month and the second one is called a Blue Moon. And, 2020 is one such year. This happens because the lunar cycle and the calendar year are not perfectly synced, reports CNN.

Despite happening at a regular interval, the celestial occurrence is often visible only in some parts of the world. This year, however, is special as the moon will be visible for all time zones across the world and that is happening after almost 76 years. Last time the Blue Moon was visible from everywhere was in 1944.

Are you wondering if the moon will change colour depending on the date? Unfortunately, no. Though dust or smoke high in the Earth’s atmosphere can make the moon appear to be of a different colour other than its pearly-gray hue. Nonetheless, given the interval of occurrence it can be said that you’ll be gazing at a pretty uncommon sight on Halloween night.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Sep 25, 2020 09:14 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission to announce dates today
Sep 25, 2020 11:00 IST
Pakistan cracks down on 49 scribes, journalists’ body vows protests
Sep 25, 2020 10:35 IST
Nationwide farmers’ strike today, rail, road transport to be affected
Sep 25, 2020 09:31 IST

latest news

Delhi: SDMC allows open-air dining in restaurants
Sep 25, 2020 11:25 IST
Fake license scandal: ICAO advises Pakistan to suspend issuance of new pilot licenses
Sep 25, 2020 11:24 IST
CSK Predicted XI vs DC: Two changes, shuffle in batting order likely
Sep 25, 2020 11:25 IST
2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag district
Sep 25, 2020 11:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.