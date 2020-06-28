Sections
Rare chameleon rescued in Odisha, released later

The chameleon was spotted by a member of a youth club from near an embankment of the river, which is adjacent to the village.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 12:45 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Jajpur Odisha

The image shows the rare species of chameleon. (ANI)

A rare species of Chameleon has been rescued in the Gobindpur village here.

The chameleon was spotted by a member of a youth club from near an embankment of the river, which is adjacent to the village.

One of the persons who caught the chameleon said, “We saw the chameleon near a tree in the morning and noticed that it was changing its colour, so we rescued it. It kept changing colour and appeared as brown on the ground and black on the floor.”

The forest department was informed and later with the help of a forester, the chameleon was released near a forest.



