Rare copper-headed trinket snake rescued in Odisha, handed over to forest officials

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Mayurbhanj Odisha

A rare species of snake was found in a gap between the two walls at the residential office of Mayurbhanj District Collector.

The reptile was found on Friday.

Wildlife warden, Mayurbhanj District, Vanoo Mitra Acharya told ANI, “Yesterday, a rare copper headed trinket snake was rescued from District Collector’s residential office in Mayurbhanj district.”

The snake later handed over to the forest department as per the protocol, he said.