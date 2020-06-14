Rare copper-headed trinket snake rescued in Odisha, handed over to forest officials
The rare copper headed trinket snake later handed over to the forest department as per the protocol
Updated: Jun 14, 2020 13:01 IST
A rare species of snake was found in a gap between the two walls at the residential office of Mayurbhanj District Collector.
The reptile was found on Friday.
Wildlife warden, Mayurbhanj District, Vanoo Mitra Acharya told ANI, “Yesterday, a rare copper headed trinket snake was rescued from District Collector’s residential office in Mayurbhanj district.”
The snake later handed over to the forest department as per the protocol, he said.