Rare copper-headed trinket snake rescued in Odisha, handed over to forest officials

The rare copper headed trinket snake later handed over to the forest department as per the protocol

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 13:01 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Mayurbhanj Odisha

Rare copper-headed trinket snake found in Mayurbhanj, Odisha. (Twitter/@ANI)

A rare species of snake was found in a gap between the two walls at the residential office of Mayurbhanj District Collector.

The reptile was found on Friday.

Wildlife warden, Mayurbhanj District, Vanoo Mitra Acharya told ANI, “Yesterday, a rare copper headed trinket snake was rescued from District Collector’s residential office in Mayurbhanj district.”



The snake later handed over to the forest department as per the protocol, he said.



