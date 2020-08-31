Rare flat rainbow spotted in English town, leaves netizens amazed

The pictures show a blissful blue sea merging with the sky of a different shade of blue. (Facebook@torbayinpictures)

Rainbows are without a doubt among the most beautiful natural phenomena. And pictures taken of rainbows are definitely a treat for one’s eyes. If you have experienced the sight of a rainbow you must’ve seen that it has a semi-circle shape. However, some mesmerizing pictures taken at a seaside town in UK capture a flat rainbow. The images have grabbed the attention of netizens and will likely leave you stunned as well.

Posted on the Facebook page @torbayinpictures, the photos were taken from the Paignton beach, situated in the town of Torquay on August 25. The pictures show a blissful blue sea merging with the sky of a different shade of blue. Across the horizon, you can see a rainbow but not in its conventional form.

“Unusual rainbow effect at Torquay, seen from Paignton beach. I believe it’s caused by the effect of the sun shining through spray whipped up from the sea by the wind,” reads a part of the caption shared along with one of the pictures.

The description also gives information about the type of lens and camera gear used to capture the moment.

“The rainbow appeared during Storm Francis and is believed to be caused by the sun shining through spray whipped up from the sea by strong winds,” reports metro.co.uk.

Take a look at the photos:

The photographs, shared on August 27 have already garnered over 250 likes and tons of surprised comments from netizens.

“Wow beautiful,” says a Facebook user.” If I’d seen that live, I’m fairly sure I would have freaked out. Beautiful and scary at the same time,” says another.

What are your thoughts on this rare sight?