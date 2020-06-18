Sections
Home / It's Viral / Rare hog badgers found in Tripura for the first time

Rare hog badgers found in Tripura for the first time

The hog badgers, scientifically known as ‘Arctonyx Collaris’, are listed as an endangered species at IUCN.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 10:45 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Dhalai Tripura

The warden, D K Sharma said that this is for the first time, the presence of hogs has been recorded in the State. (Twitter/@ANI)

Three hog badgers, an endangered species, were found in Salema area of Dhalai district in Tripura on Wednesday, according to the State Chief Wildlife Warden.

The warden, D K Sharma said that this is for the first time, the presence of hogs has been recorded in the State.

“For the first time ever, a rare species of hog badgers were found in Tripura at a village in Salema under remote Dhalai district. It is a threatened species and has characteristics of both pig and bear. It eats small fruits and animals. Last year, it was also recovered in Assam.”

“All three hog badgers’ cubs have been shifted to the Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary for nurturing and two of them are doing well while one of them was in dehydrated condition and under treatment. Milk and fruits are being fed to the healthy cubs and all are under the monitoring of veterinary doctors there,” he added.



Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary, located nearly 25 kilometers from Agartala, is the biggest of the four sanctuaries in the state.

The hog badgers, scientifically known as ‘Arctonyx Collaris’, are listed as an endangered species at IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra slashes Covid test at pvt labs to Rs2,500
Jun 18, 2020 11:20 IST
South Korea’s nuclear envoy visits US as tensions flare with North Korea
Jun 18, 2020 11:20 IST
Massive spying on users of Google’s Chrome shows new security weakness
Jun 18, 2020 11:20 IST
Tamil Nadu crosses 50,000-mark, Delhi records over 47,000 cases: Covid-19 state tally
Jun 18, 2020 11:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.