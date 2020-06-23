Sections
Home / It's Viral / Rare pink pug Milkshake’s videos are too adorable to miss

Rare pink pug Milkshake’s videos are too adorable to miss

The videos of the rare pink pug named Milkshake are all kinds of cute.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 12:44 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the rare pink pug named Milkshake. (Instagram/@milkshakethepug)

If you’re a dog person then Milkshake’s videos will win you over. Even if you’re not, chances are that this rare and adorable pawrfect pug will make you say “aww.”

Milkshake is not just any doggo, he’s a rare pink pug who has now turned into an Internet sensation due to his unique looks. It is believed that there are less than 100 pink pugs in the world and this adorable pooch is one of them, reports Daily Mail.

With an irresistible squishy face and icy blue eyes, Milkshake also have his own Instagram account which is filled with tons of aww-worthy content.

Let’s start with the one where the little pooch is asking his mami to put some highlighter on him:



Then there is this video where Milkshake’s mom is trying to eat an ice cream as he looks on:

Milkshake doing E.T. cosplay and doesn’t he look all sorts of cute:

Milkshake’s human Maira told Daily Mail that he’s the “most famous pink pug on social media.” “A lot of people messaged me saying they’d had a bad day and seeing Milkshake really cheered them up, which encouraged me to post more,” she added.

Maria also detailed how people even recognise him on street and turns out, the doggo loves all the attention. “’He’s a very pampered pug. He loves going to the dog spa for a wash, blow dry and pedicure every week,” she further added.

Explaining the dog’s unusual look Maria detailed that his “blush pink fur and skin is caused by a lack of pigmentation inherited from an albino pug in his lineage.”

Aren’t you in love with Milkshake? We surely are!

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Terrorist hideout busted in near J-K’s Srinagar, weapons recovered: Army
Jun 23, 2020 12:54 IST
Shiv Sena Bhavan shut after worker tests Covid-19 positive, party says regular disinfection exercise
Jun 23, 2020 12:51 IST
Have always stood by India and Punjab, tweets Diljit Dosanjh in response to Ludhiana MP’s ‘supporting Khalistan’ charge
Jun 23, 2020 12:48 IST
Home minister Amit Shah greets people as Rath Yatra begins in Odisha
Jun 23, 2020 12:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.