Rare rhino takes mud bath, happy video gets over 1 million views

The video has gathered over 1.1 million views till now – and the numbers are only increasing.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 18:51 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the rare rhino enjoying a mud bath. (Twitter/@Siti Nurbaya Bakar)

If ‘Thank God It’s Friday’ had a face, it would be of this happy hippo enjoying a mud bath. A video captures the playful antics of the animal and now, after being shared on Twitter, it’s making people go “aww.”

Shared by Indonesia’s Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar, the video captures a glimpse of the rare Javan rhinoceros.

The minister’s tweet, when translated from Indonesian, details that the video was captured by a trap camera at the Ujung Kulon National Park in Pandeglang, Indonesia.

In a few following tweets, the minister also revealed information about the wild animal. Turns out, the rhino is about seven years old and it was taking a mud bath to maintain its body temperature. Also, the mud provides necessary minerals to the animal’s body.



The video, which has already amassed over 1.1 million views, shows the rhino enjoying itself with gusto. It won’t be wrong to say that the video is 30 seconds of pure joy.

The video, since being shared, has tugged at the heartstrings of many and it’s clear from the comments they shared on the post.

“Will I ever be this happy?,” wondered a Twitter user. “This is what they do and it’s so cute,” expressed another. “So precious!” exclaimed a third. “So beautiful and peaceful,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of the rhino enjoying a mud bath?

